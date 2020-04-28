SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Loretta (Mercedes) Finnerty, O.P., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa.
Private services will be held.
Sister Loretta ministered in elementary education or parish ministry in Oshkosh, Wis., Denver, Col., Dixon, Ill., Sheboygan, Wis., Chicago, Ill., Washington, D.C., New Orleans, La., Gaylord, Mich., and Madison, Wis. She retired to Sinsinawa in 2011 and joined the sisters in community at St. Dominic Villa in 2017. She received a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1973, and a master’s degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University-Chicago in 1985.
Sister Loretta was born in Chicago, April 30, 1930, to Michael and Mary Anne (Burns) Finnerty.
She is survived by a sister; and her Dominican Sisters.
Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.