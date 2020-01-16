DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Rose Ann Von Lehmden, 89, of Cedar Rapids and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Jim Goerend will officiate.
Rose Ann was born July 26, 1930, in Holy Cross, IA, the daughter of Anton and Rose (Klostermann) Konzen. She married Donald Von Lehmden on November 14, 1950, in Dyersville, Iowa. Rose Ann was strong in her faith throughout her life. Her passions included music, animals, and spending time with her grandchildren. Those who knew Rose Ann knew she had a zest for life, was selfless, and adored by her family and friends. Rose Ann was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary
Rose Ann is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Rob Von Lehmden, of Dyersville, Terry (Chris) Von Lehmden, of Peoria, AZ, Lisa (Doug) Pettinger, of Boise, ID, Lori Yardley, of Clive, IA, Lynn (Ken) Lueck, of Fairfax, IA; nine grandchildren, Dade (Tara), Arly, and Bree (Brayden Israel) Pettinger, Brandon and Cassie Yardley, Halle (Ethan) Howard, Chloe (Nolan Even), Avery, and Maggie Lueck; a great-grandson, Charlie Howard; and sister-in-law, Ruth Kinmonth, of Bellevue.
Rose Ann is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Tom Von Lehmden; parents-in-law, Cornelius and Eleanor Von Lehmden; siblings, Ramona (George) Esch, Lestor Konzen, Grace (John) Ernster, and Howard (RoseMary) Konzen; in-laws, Marlene (Lawrence) Oberbroeckling, Pearl (Edwin) Oberbroeckling, Viola (Gilbert) Knipper, Velma (Burnell) Lynch and George Kinmonth; nephews, Mark Oberbroeckling and Daniel Knipper.
Rose Ann’s family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com