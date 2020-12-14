Mary A. Lange Telegraph Herald annette.doerr@thmedia.com Dec 14, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary A. Lange, 85, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque. Complete arrangements are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa annette.doerr@thmedia.com Follow annette.doerr@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today