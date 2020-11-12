Sister Lois M. (Raphaela) Friedman, OSF, 84, of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, died at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Clare House.
A private Rite of Final Commendation will be held at the Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center, at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery
Sister Lois was born on November 6, 1936, in Halbur, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Matilda (Spangler) Friedman.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1954, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1960. Sister received her master’s and PhD degrees in English at Purdue University. She ministered as an educator in Iowa at Dubuque, Waterloo, Templeton, and in Greenwood, S.C. She also ministered as English Professor at Fayetteville, N.C. Sister served as assistant to the Executive Director of LCWR. Sister Lois ministered in several pastoral ministries while working as an IRS tax representative in Indianapolis.
Sister is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Comer and Mary Smith; brother, Joe Friedman; brother-in-law, Ralph Loeffelholz; and her nieces, nephews, and Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Matilda (Spangler); her sisters, Patricia Grablin and Carol Loeffelholz; her brothers, Merle Friedman and Ralph Friedman; and her in-laws, Austin Comer, Dorothy Friedman, John Grablin, Jim Smith, and Donna Friedman.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
