David T. Becwar, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Robert J. Burlage, Monticello, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Monticello. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Lester Cauffman Jr., Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 11 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Dydo, Sanford, Fla., formerly of Menominee, Ill., and Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee.
Anne Feeney, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church, Bernard. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Ruth A. Hainstock, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Alex C. Heiderscheit, Petersburg, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Mary L. Heim, Cuba City, Wis. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robert M. Hooper, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Charles C. Kurt, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Garryowen Church, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Sandra Rohde, Farmersburg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Farmersburg. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
William J. Schiesl, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Lois M. Smith, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Dr. Francis B. Waites, M.D., Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the chapel.
Anne M. Wernimont, Farley, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff St.