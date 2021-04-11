Anne Mary Sweeney, 81 formerly of Bernard, Iowa and current resident of Seventh Heaven Adult Family Home in Dubuque, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church, with Rev. James Goerend officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church until time of Mass. A recording of the funeral Mass will be available on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page following the mass. Memorials may be given to the Parkinson’s Foundation, St. Joseph the Worker Church or charity of your choice.
Anne was born March 8, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of James and Mae (Kingsley) Sweeney. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque in 1959. Anne lived a long and full life on the Sweeney family farm caring for her animals and companion Dobermans. Anne enjoyed several trips to Ireland with her sister Mary Claire. When health issues required assisted living, she moved into Seventh Heaven in Dubuque. The Sweeney family is grateful to Mary and Junior Elliott for providing a happy and loving home for Anne’s final 6 years at Seventh Heaven.
Anne was preceded in death by parents, James and Mae Sweeney; siblings, Robert, Dr. William, and Mary Claire, BVM.
She is survived by brothers, John (Diane) Sweeney, of Bonita Springs, FL, and Dr. James (Lois) Sweeney, of Bloomington, MN; sister-in-law, Jackie Sweeney, of Mount Horeb, WI; nieces and nephews, Patricia (Donald) Kaesser, of West Des Moines, IA, Karen Hanner, of Maineville, OH, Kathleen Sweeney, of Eagan, MN, Dr. Michael (Natasha) Sweeney, of Cincinnati, Dr’s. Dave (Teri) Sweeney, of Omaha, NE, Dan (Christine) Sweeney, of Edina, MN, and Patrick (Susan) Sweeney, of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
