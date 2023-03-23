GALENA, Ill. — David J. Oldenburg, 73, of Galena, IL, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM, Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena, where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of mass. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A parish rosary will be recited at Noon, at the funeral home. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. David was born on April 3, 1949, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of Leo and Rose (Manz) Oldenburg. He married Margaret “Maggie” Piquett on April 16, 1977, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. They resided in Galena throughout their married life. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Galena High School in 1967. After graduation, he attended Morrison Institute of Technology with an associate degree in Drafting. He was employed after graduation by the McDonald Douglas Corporation. He was drafted into military service in 1970 and served in the Vietnam Conflict from 1970-71 in the Quang Tri Province as a Sergeant in 1-11 IN, 5th Infantry Division. Returning from Vietnam, David worked in construction building homes. In 1986, he began his career at the Galena Territory Association where he continued in various roles until his retirement in 2016. David served his community in many roles throughout his life. In 1974, he joined the Galena Fire Department and served until 1989, achieving the rank of Captain. He later rejoined at the age of 65 and served another eight years. David also served as a trustee on the Galena Rural Fire Protection District from 1983 until the present. He was active in the Galena VFW Post #2665 where he served in recent years as Chaplain. David and Maggie maintained the VFW War Memorial on Riverside Drive for many years. He served on the Galena Stauss Hospital Board, which he chaired for one term; he was a member of the Galena Elks Club, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. Dave had a love for life on the Mississippi River. Whenever possible, he would be down at the Ferry Landing and at his cabin on the river with his family and friends. He also loved hunting, spending time outdoors, and being a firefighter. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, two children, Matt (Fallon) Oldenburg of Galena, and Jennifer (Wyatt) Anderson of Scales Mound, IL, four grandchildren, Lila, Rylee and Clara Anderson and Leo Oldenburg, brother Mark (Ann) Oldenburg of Rochester, MN, sister Mary (Gary) Jobgen of Galena, sisters-in-law, Patricia (John) Foecking of Pingree Grove, IL, Joanne (Francis) Wachter of Galena, IL and Catherine (Scott) Sheets of Sterling, IL, Loretta Rielly, Joanne Piquett, a brother-in-law, John Head, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Gus and Inez (Furlong) Piquett, two brothers-in-law, Charles, and John Piquett, and sister-in-law, Carol Head.
The family wishes to thank those who provided care for David. We also want to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their tender and professional services during his last weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.