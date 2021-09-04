BENTON, Wis. — Louis “Louie” W. Lange, 88, of Benton, WI passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 with his family by his side at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. There will be no visitation prior to mass. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Louie was born on April 16, 1933 to Joseph & Mary (Wiegman) Lange in Hazel Green, WI. He grew up on the family farm and had a strong work ethic his whole life. He married Joanne Farrey on October 3, 1953 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI. He worked for over 38 years at John Deere Dubuque Works.
Louie enjoyed fishing, camping, Super Fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers, a devoted catholic, a family man who was best known for his loyalty and honesty to his family & friends. To his children he was the most influential & strongest man they ever knew, both physically and by heart. He was a quiet man, but his actions spoke volumes by leading by example. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, but will remain in our hearts forever.
Louie is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joanne; 4 children: Luanne (Lonnie) Hefel of Benton, WI, Larry (Deb) Lange of Beaver Dam, WI, Dennis (Tammy) Lange of Benton, WI and Pam (Ken) Sheldon of Waterloo, WI; 11 grandchildren: Jeremy, Tara, Adam, Justin, Jason, Jeremy, Seth, Jacob, Emily, Joshua & Allison; 9 great-grandchildren: Ellie, Henry, Mabel, Paul, Aria, Easton, Bodhi, Kailana & Jax; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and a sister.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Louis “Louie” W. Lange Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com