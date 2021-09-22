CUBA CITY, Wis. — Florence B. Wall, 100, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Casey-McNett Funeral Home in Cuba City.
Florence was born on December 19, 1920, in St. Catherine, Iowa, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Kass) Olinger. She especially cherished her grandchildren and traveled from family to family babysitting them. Florence also enjoyed vacationing with her family and playing bingo and cards. She is a former member of St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia (Ron) Runde and Elizabeth Wubben, both of Hazel Green, WI; a son, Donald Wall, Mission, TX; a sister, Marcella Klein, Dubuque, IA; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Walter Wubben; a daughter-in-law, Judith Wall; three brothers, Joseph (Margaret) Olinger, Leo Olinger and an infant brother, John Olinger; four sisters, Catherine (Irv) Wilhelm, Rosemary (Donald) McKena, Theresa (Milford) Moore and Mary (Elmer) Klass; and a brother-in-law, Frank Klein.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Epione Pavilion and Marquardt At Home Hospice for all their wonderful care.