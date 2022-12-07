GALENA, Ill. — Clifford C. Davis, 87, of Galena, IL passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Iowa City, IA after a brief illness.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends and family may call after 10 AM, until the time of the service. Military honors will be accorded following the service by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. The burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
He was born on October 17, 1935, in Iowa City to Leo Hillary and Edith Helen (Taylor) Davis. He attended Holy Ghost Catholic School through the Eighth Grade. His work ethic and desire to help led him to enlist in the Navy at the age of seventeen. Clifford served during the Korean War from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was a First-Class Petty Officer on the USS Atlas. Clifford married Mary Jane Scholl on April 27, 1957. Together they had six children. They were happily married for nearly 32 years before Mary Jane’s passing in 1989. In 1990, he met Audrey Kieffer, and they were married on May 26, 1991. They were married until she preceded him in death in 2013. After his Navy discharge, Clifford went to work at the Dubuque Stamping Company. Ultimately, he spent most of his career with the Dubuque Packing Company and then retired from FDL Foods. Clifford was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved golfing and playing cards; his favorite was euchre, and he could spend many hours playing. Clifford loved spending time with his family and socializing with his friends over a nice cup of coffee.
He is survived by his children, Tamara (Michael) Wright, Theresa (Jeffrey) Ernst, Robert (Michalle) Davis, Mary Kay (Michael) Avenarius, Richard (Ronda)Davis, Sharon (Brian) Bird; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Madonna Merritt; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouses, and five brothers Virgil, Vernon, Lawrence, Raymond, and Lyle. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.