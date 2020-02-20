HAWKEYE, Iowa — Travis Cooley, 41, of Hawkeye, Iowa, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital, West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary and a 7 p.m. Scripture Service on Monday, February 24, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at Holy Name Catholic Church in West Union, with Rev. Donald Komboh as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in West Union.