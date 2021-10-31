Sorry, an error occurred.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Lawrence Pflieger, 81, of East Dubuque, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galena. Arrangements are pending at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena.
