Donna Mae Meyer, 80, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Linwood Cemetery and will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook Page. A celebration of life will take place at First Presbyterian Church Dubuque at a future date.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Donna was born June 30, 1940, in Dubuque, the daughter of Edward and Vivian (Lewis) Davis. She married Russell T. Meyer in 1959 at First Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on October 8, 1993.
Donna was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, playing a principal role in raising many of her grandchildren. Donna worked for the Rich and Sue Whitty family for many years as caretaker to Justin and Nathan, she loved the boys like her own grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and going to lunch with her friends.
Donna is survived by her children, Greg (Nikkii) Meyer, of North Carolina, Daniel Meyer (Elise), of Green Bay, WI, Laura Henderson, of Pleasant Hill, Diane Heiken, of Dubuque, and Michael (Nancy) Meyer, of Cedar Rapids; 13 grandchildren, Brittany, James, Shana, Mason, Sam, Kama and Sylvie Meyer, Jessica Brassfield and Dylan Henderson, Hunter, Naomi, Elias, and Jonah Brehm; six great-grandchildren, Amariah, Avayah, Carter, Daniel, Aliza and Brooklyn.
In addition to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Charles and George Davis; and her sisters, Ruth Griesinger and Arlene Wilbricht. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or Cozy Corner.