Sister Mary Barbara Rastatter, PBVM, (formerly Sister Mary Arthur), 86, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mount Loretto Motherhouse, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sacred Heart Chapel, where there will be a vigil service at 7 p.m.
Sister Mary Barbara, daughter of Arthur and Beatrice (Theis) Rastatter, was born Barbara Ann on January 25, 1934, in Dubuque, IA. She entered the Sisters of the Presentation from Dubuque on September 8, 1953, and professed her perpetual vows on August 22, 1961.
She attended Clarke College, Dubuque, and earned a Bachelor of Arts from American Conservatory of Music, Chicago, and a Master of Arts from University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.
Sister Barbara served as an elementary and secondary music teacher at Catholic schools in Iowa, including Algona, Farley, Cedar Falls, Epworth and Peosta, and in Timber Lake, South Dakota; she served in pastoral ministry at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Waterloo, Iowa, and St. Anthony Parish, Dubuque (1993, 1998-2000). She was music consultant for the PBVM congregation from 1975 to 1981, and served in congregational leadership from 1991 to 1998. She also served as Director of Social Care and Senior Ministries in Chicago.
She celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2013 and stated “I am grateful for the countless blessings through the years, but most of all, I give thanks for the privilege of making the journey with so many Presentation companions! My hope is that together we will strive to keep Nano’s dream alive and that we will always be willing to walk ‘one pace beyond.’ She retired to Mount Loretto in 2013, participating in community prayer and service and listening to music and visiting with family and friends.
Surviving is her sister, Miriam Rastatter; sisters-in-law, Pat (Charles) Rastatter and Maryann (Paul) Rastatter; nieces, nephews, and the Sisters of the Presentation with whom she shared her life for 67 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Jeanne (Norbert) Willging, and Lo-E (Joe) Miller; and her brothers, Charles, David and Paul.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road, Dubuque, IA 52001 or online at: www.dbqpbvms.org.