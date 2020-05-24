BELLEVUE, Iowa — Marjorie R. “Midge” (DeCook) Hipschen, 95, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully at home with her family around her, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Private Family Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook page, on YouTube Channel and on Bellevue Cable TV.
Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.