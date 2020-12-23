Warren James Peterson, age 93, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.
A private family service will be held at Linwood Cemetery chapel in Dubuque. Interment will be at Linwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Warren was born in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. February 3, 1927, the son of Wayne Lester and Agnes (Reaney) Peterson. He married Barbara A. Roop, Ollie, Iowa, May 27, 1956, in Ollie, Iowa. He graduated from Olds, Iowa High School in 1944 and Iowa Wesleyan College in 1950. He worked for Spahn & Rose Lumber Company in Olds and Dubuque, Iowa for 37 years.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; two children, Lorraine (Jon) Klohn, of Toledo, Ohio, and Mark (Sheryl) Peterson, of Mount Prospect, Illinois; five grandchildren, Michael (Elizabeth) Klohn, Nicholas Klohn, Melissa (Chris) Ferguson, Kelly and Hanna Peterson; brother Donald Peterson, of Ottumwa, Iowa and sister-in-law Marjory Peterson, Robert (Georgette) Peterson, of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother, sister Dorothy (Don) Lauer, brother Richard Peterson and infant sister Marian.
Warren served in the US Army Medical Corps at the end of WWII from 1946-1950, re-enlisted in the Army Reserve and was recalled to active duty in 1950. He served in Company G, 8th Calvary in Korea from 1950-1951, and received the Purple Heart from injuries sustained in combat.
He was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and was involved with various Masonic Lodge bodies, including as Past Master of Metropolitan Lodge 49 and Past President of Dubuque High Twelve Club 119. He was also a member of Legion Post 626 Olds, Iowa and Disabled American Veterans.
Warren was involved with many volunteer activities including Bethany Home Care Review Committee, Finley Hospital Care Review Committee, Board of Dubuque Rescue Mission, and Dubuque Driver’s License Station.
Memorials may be made to Dubuque Rescue Mission and Westminster Presbyterian Church.