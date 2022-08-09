BERNARD, Iowa — Ryan J. Kramer, 29, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, from complications of Friedreich’s Ataxia on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Private visitation and family services will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth. Services will be live streamed on the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate Facebook Page for those that wish to view it.

