BERNARD, Iowa — Ryan J. Kramer, 29, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family, from complications of Friedreich’s Ataxia on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Private visitation and family services will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth. Services will be live streamed on the St. Thomas Aquinas Pastorate Facebook Page for those that wish to view it.
Ryan was born February 15, 1993, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Jeff and Joan Kramer. He was a 2011 graduate of Western Dubuque High School.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa and a member of the Brotherhood of the Great Squirrel Shootout.
Ryan had a great love for baseball, basketball, football and coon hunting. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, game shows and just hanging out with his family, friends and his dogs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jeff and Joan Kramer of Bernard, his best friend and brother, Craig Kramer of Bernard and his pets, Gunner, Sarge and Mojo.
He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Alan and Margie McDermott; Paternal Grandparents, Loras and Mary Ann Kramer; Aunts and uncles, Cheryl and Don Peters, Lynne and Jim Mona, Mike and Monica McDermott, Pat McDermott, Lisa and Jeff Workman, Bill and Tammy McDermott, Tom and Kris McDermott, Judy and Mike Hayen, John and Rebecca McDermott, Chris Kramer, Hot Rod and JoAnn Kramer, Dawn and Steve Biermann, Shawn and Tim Kluesner and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by an uncle, Brian Kramer and a very special friend, Irwin Simon.
The family is extremely grateful for Dr. Ian Law, Dr. Katherine Mathews, Sherry Kelchen- ARNP and the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at the University of Iowa, MercyOne and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers a Ryan J. Kramer memorial fund in has been established and in lieu of personal thank you notes the family will be donating the postage cost to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Foundation in honor of Ryan. Anyone unable to attend services may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Ryan J. Kramer Family, PO Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.