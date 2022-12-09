David John Schilling, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, and formerly of Maquoketa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at ManorCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
A celebration of his life with military honors will be held at 1:30 P.M., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:15 A.M. to 1:15 P.M. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.
David John Schilling was born on June 4, 1941 in Dubuque, Iowa to John “Jack” and Mary (O’Brien) Schilling. Dave would be the first of 6 boys born to Mary and John. Shortly after his birth, Dave moved with his parents to San Francisco, California. They returned to Iowa in 1945 where Dave spent the majority of his school years in Dubuque, St. Donatus and Dyersville. Dave was a graduate of Xavier High School. Good or bad, Dave paved the way for his younger brothers through school.
Dave joined the United States Navy in November of 1958. Dave was joined in marriage to Sharon Grace Schuster in Fillmore, Iowa on September 3rd of 1966, and to this union three girls were born. Dave spent the majority of his military career on nuclear submarines during the Cold War. While this tour kept him away from home many months out of the year, it also provided him with the opportunity to see the world, and that he did. All three girls were born while Dave was stationed in New London, Connecticut. Dave also worked a short time at the Pentagon while stationed in Washington DC.
Dave served honorably on the USS Dace SSN 607, USS Stonewall Jackson SSN 605, USS Grant SSBN 634, USS Bergall SSN 667, and USS Cobbler SS344.
When the oldest girls were in high school, Dave retired from the Navy and they moved back to Iowa to be closer to family. Dave worked various jobs after his naval retirement. He managed the Rendezvous Supper Club, worked with his Navy buddy, Gary Oberbroeckling at Obies, and at Pacific Coast Feather. After retirement, again he still didn’t have enough to do, so he volunteered his time at the Jackson County Historical Society. He could also be found most days at 6B’s Campground driving his pontoon. Dave loved to hunt and fish and spend time with the boys at the Eagles Club. He had many fond memories of his time vacationing in Chetek, Wisconsin with family.
David was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa, Andrew AMVETS Post #62, the 40 and 8, and the Maquoketa American Legion Post #75 where he had served as the past commander.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Kari Even of Maquoketa, IA, Kathy (Rod) Seyfert of Delmar, IA, and Kelly (Mike) Lucas of Iowa City, IA; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Paul (Jan) Schilling of Poplar Grove, IL, Dennis (Julie) Schilling of Dubuque, IA, Donald (Gina) Schilling of Anaheim, CA, and Charles Schilling of WA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John, and his wife Sharon on November 12, 2004.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a David J. Schilling memorial fund has been established.
