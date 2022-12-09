David John Schilling, 81, of Dubuque, Iowa, and formerly of Maquoketa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 7, 2022, at ManorCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque, Iowa.

A celebration of his life with military honors will be held at 1:30 P.M., Monday, December 12, 2022, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:15 A.M. to 1:15 P.M. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.