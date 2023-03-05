SUN CITY, Ariz. — Danny Lee Ragon, age 74, of Sun City, AZ passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

A Funeral Service for family will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, at Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory in Wickenburg, AZ.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.