SUN CITY, Ariz. — Danny Lee Ragon, age 74, of Sun City, AZ passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
A Funeral Service for family will be held Monday, February 27, 2023, at Wickenburg Funeral Home & Crematory in Wickenburg, AZ.
Danny was born August 8, 1948, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Francis and Barbara (Taylor) Ragon. He grew up in East Dubuque, IL. He lived in Tennyson, WI, where he met his wife, Ann Kimmel. They then retired and moved to Arizona where they made many new friends and had a wonderful time.
Danny served in the Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War designing and constructing bridges, roads, and bases. He spent his entire civilian career as a mechanical engineer at John Deere Dubuque Works. He had several patents and published technical papers. Danny was a committee member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Y14.5M Committee where he excelled at Dimensioning and Tolerancing so much that he was sought to teach at numerous companies worldwide.
Danny enjoyed life and loved spending time with family and friends. Throughout his life, he enjoyed many things: camping, fishing, softball, coaching, racquetball, dancing, gardening, hunting, archery, geo tracking, motorcycling with the “Gang”, RVing, off-roading in his jeep, building things in his shop, traveling, dining out and grilling. He was very generous and welcomed all.
Those left to cherish Danny’s memory include:
his wife, Ann
Michelle (Keith) Rachow of Flower Mound, TX, and their children, Madeline and Will
Jennifer (Kevin) Nally of Tega Cay, SC, and their child, Jacob
Bryan Ragon of Charlotte, NC
his sister Sue (Jeff) Schmelzer of East Dubuque, IL
Stepchildren
Kathy Overstreet of Sun City AZ
Greta Nelson (Jeff) of Bettendorf, IA, and their children, Hazel and Dillon
Ed Wheeler of Honolulu, HI
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Barbara Ragon.
