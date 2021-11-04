Janice K. Link Telegraph Herald Nov 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Janice K. Link, 64, of Dickeyville, died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.A private family service will be held.Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dickeyville-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Company plans new Kwik Trip in Platteville Man charged with murder of Grant County woman Man charged with murder of Grant County woman Kenneth F. Schmerbach Jr. Local law enforcement reports