Anthony W. “Tony” Runde, 39, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on August 8th, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 16th, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Family and friends may also gather after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Growing up Tony enjoyed playing hockey and being a part of the traveling hockey team. He loved spending time with his family, this stemmed from a young age working with his father and grandfather at Runde Custom Upholstery. He enjoyed attending wild game banquets and giving back to the community. Outside of work, he was known as someone who was full of life.
Tony was an avid bodybuilder, constantly pushing himself and his physical fitness to the limits. He was passionate about the outdoors, when he wasn’t working, you could find him in a tree stand where he would be for hours on end waiting for the perfect deer to come along. Although he had many hobbies much of his time was spent surrounded by his family and friends. As an uncle, Tony was adored by his many nieces and nephews, and was always the first to agree to their shenanigans or cover for them. He loved to travel especially with family and was always looking forward to what came next. Tony would be the first to welcome you with a cold beer or a shot of patron. He will be missed beyond measure by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Tony is survived by his parents; Mike (Tina) Runde and Vicky (Vincent) Kintzle; his siblings Jeremy Runde, Danielle (Aaron) Runde, Amanda (Jeff) Runde, Emily (Alex) Runde, Antonio (Sarah) Swart, Alex (Patty) Swart, Chris (Kristina) Johanns, Jacquelyn (Chris) Johanns Jason (Kelly) Kintzle, Jeff (Sarah) Kintzle and Jennifer Kintzle; his significant other Morgan Kilburg and daughter Vayda “V-Girl”.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Jean Runde, and maternal grandparents, Jack & Betty Furlong
The family would like to express a heartfelt appreciation to Ken Runde, Dick (Sandy) Runde, Nancy (Todd) Robertson, Bill (Mary) Runde, Buck (Shawn) Runde. We appreciate the thoughtfulness, help and support that has been offered over the past week.