Mary E. (Juergens) Welsh died on November 17, 2021 at Unity-Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Mary was born in Dubuque on June 7, 1922 the only daughter of Herbert L. Juergens and Clara (Weber) Juergens. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy and later graduated with a degree in nursing from Loyola University in Oak Park, Illinois. She was recruited by the United States Nurses Army Corp and served in the European Theater during World War II. She attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. When the 101st General Hospital was moved to France, she suffered severe frostbite of her hands and feet and later designated as an 100% Disabled Veteran.
Mary was a life-long member of the DAV and a former member of the American Legion Post #6. On February 12, 1946, she married Ronald E. Welsh of Oelwein, Iowa. They were married 35 years until his death on November 9, 1981. Together they raised six children. Mary was a talented musician and wrote her own four part harmony compositions for her children to perform. They sang at Christmas Open Houses and at the former Rosheks Department Store, Butts Florist, and numerous nursing and retirement homes with Mary accompanying them on the piano. Mary professionally worked as an RN at Xavier Hospital, City Of Dubuque Health Department and later the Dubuque Public Schools as a public health nurse and truant officer. She then was employed with the Area One Vocational School (NICC) where she was instrumental in developing the first EMT training program in Iowa. She retired in 1978 to care for her husband, father and mother. Upon their deaths, Mary caught the RV bug, traveling initially with the LONERS Club, then independently with like minded widows. Together and individually she traversed the US from sea to shining sea and and from top to bottom. She even ventured to Puerta Penasco, Mexico. Her favorite place in the winter was Death Valley National Park where she served as a campground host for 14 years. After saving the life of a campground visitor, she received an Exemplary Act Award from the United States Department of the Interior. She was accompanied on her travels by several loyal canine companions including Pierpoint, Rex, and Herbie. She retired from traveling in 2001 and retired to Green Island, IA until returning to Dubuque in 2011 where she lived with her beloved canine companion, Sadie.
Mary was also a talented artist who worked primarily with beads in creating numerous award winning lifelike depictions of songbirds and birds of prey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers and sisters in law Louis and Miriam Juergens, Gerald and Mildred Juergens, and infant brother Robert.Those left to cherish Mary’s memory include her six children, Rhonda Welsh, Kevin Welsh, Timothy (Lori) Welsh, Sandra Welsh (Gary Criter), Debra Welsh and Jerome (Cindi) Welsh.; seven grandchildren and two step grandchildren, many great grandchildren and step grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
According to her wishes, there will be no services. As a final gift in acknowledgement of the medical professions, Mary deeded her body to the University of Iowa Carver School of Medicine for scientific purposes. We hope they discover that she was full of bananas and as tough as apple cider vinegar.
The family would like to thank the staff of the VA, the nurses at Unity Point Hospital and her wonderful Oak Park family.