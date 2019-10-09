Sister Geneve Moran, BVM, 93, of 1050 Carmel Drive, in Dubuque, died Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Marian Hall.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of memories will be at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Geneve was an elementary teacher in Fort Dodge, Iowa, Chicago, Casper, Wyo., and West Hempstead, N.Y. She ministered as a secondary teacher, ESL teacher, GED preparation tutor and school secretary in Chicago, and a secondary teacher and assistant librarian in Wilmette, Ill.
She was born on November 30, 1925, in Chicago, to Robert James and Genevieve McMahon Moran. She entered the BVM congregation September 8, 1943, from St. Andrew Parish in Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1946, and final vows on August 15, 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Annabelle Moran, of Arlington Heights, Ill.; nieces; nephews; many cousins; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 76 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is in charge of arrangements.