ST. OLAF, Iowa — Janice Arlene Hoth Eno, 86, of St. Olaf, Iowa, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Norway Lutheran Church in St. Olaf, Iowa, with Rev. Marshall Hahn as the officiant. Burial will follow the lunch at East Side Cemetery in Elkader, Iowa. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.