SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Arthur L. “Art” Goodwin, 88, of Scales Mound, IL, formerly of Port Byron, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Schapville, IL, with Rev. James Mehltretter officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Church.
Art was born on April 8, 1934, in Quincy, IL, the son of James H. and Mabel M. (Miller) Goodwin. He was a graduate of Port Byron High School, the class of 1952. Art was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Donna Griffin on March 14, 1953, at Peace Lutheran Church in Port Byron. To this union four wonderful children were born.
Art formerly farmed, enjoyed collecting farm toys, fishing, cooking and designing quilts dealing with farming.
Surviving is his wife, Donna; three children, Rick (Pam) Goodwin of Port Byron, IL, Randy (Teri) Goodwin and Karen (John) Hesselbacher both of Scales Mound; nine grandchildren, Traci (Chad), Phillip, Cassie (Neil), Trish, Nathan (Laura), Mark (Kim), Sarah (Brent), Kyle (Brittany) and Jacob (Chelsea); 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mabel, a daughter and son-in-law, Pam (Brad) Smith, and siblings, Junior Goodwin, James (Barbara) Goodwin and Doris (Bill) West.
Art’s family request that visitors dress casual, and a luncheon will be held at Goodwin’s Pond following the burial.
Donna and family wish to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque and the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, especially Kayla for the wonderful care provided to their husband and father.
The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is serving the family.
