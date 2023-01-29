James “Kelly” Scovel, 60, of Dubuque, died Thursday, January 26, 2023.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Kalmes Restaurant.
Kelly was born March 27, 1962, in Manchester, IA, the son of James Robert and Marsha Dee Oelke Scovel.
Kelly was truly an out door guy. He enjoyed many activities, including fishing, boating, and hunting. He cherished time with his friends, playing euchre, and participating in his pool league on Tuesdays. Kelly loved having friends and family out on his pontoon and enjoying the Mississippi River. Recently he really had been loving fishing with his grandson, Roland and his dear friend Bob.
Survivors include his mother, Marsha Dee Scovel of Dubuque; four daughters, Meghan (Nathaniel) Thompson of Dubuque, Rachel Scovel of Dubuque, Allison Scovel of Davenport, and Josie Scovel of Cedar Rapids; and siblings, Christy Lynn Rusk (Tom,) Kerry Allen Scovel, and Jay Robert Scovel all of Dubuque. Kelly has three grandchildren, Roland, Zarahbelle, and Thalia.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Kelly’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
