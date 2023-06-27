MARION, Iowa — Carole M. Kueper, 84, of Marion, died on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where services will follow.

