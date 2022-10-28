Joe Pfohl, 85, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Joe will be 10:30 am Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church with Father Steve Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Joe was born September 28, 1937, in Dubuque, the son of Albert and Helen Gool Pfohl. On May 21, 1960, he married Judith A. Massey in St. Patrick Catholic Church, she preceded him in death on June 26, 2011.
Joe graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. He worked as a tool and dye maker at John Deere Dubuque Works for over 30 year and was a member of UAW Local #94.
He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeye’s and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Joe could fix anything and was a very selfless man. He was always there to help others and went out of his way to make sure people were taken care of. Above all, Joe loved his family, he loved attending his grandchildren’s events and was a very devoted husband and father.
Survivors include his daughter, Becky (Gerry Ploessl) Burks of Dubuque, IA; his son, Jeff (Tracy) Pfohl of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren, Nate (Kate Kadleck) Burks, Brandon (Chianne Fenn) Pfohl, and Zach Pfohl; great-grandson, Noah Pfohl; sister, Cathy Klimeck of Columbus, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; beloved grandson, Matthew Burks; brother, Edward Pfohl; and sister, Nancy Pfohl.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque and Luther Manor for their kind and compassionate care. Also, a special thank you to Mary Ann Lansing and Sandy O’Halloran for their friendship and loving care of Joe.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Joe’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
