DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Amy Driscoll, 59, of Dyersville passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 -10:30 am Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery. Rev. Chris Podjajsky will officiate, and Rev. Noah Diehm will concelebrate.

