Patricia Jane Kinsella, 90, who resided at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa, was born to eternal life and was reunited with her husband on August 23rd, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 27th, 2022, at St. Columbkille’s Church in Dubuque, with Father Tom McDermott officiating. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille’s Church on Saturday. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Patricia was born on July 10th, 1932, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, daughter of Leo and Gertrude (Bazinette) Pink. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School and Clarke College (University). She was united in marriage to William J. Kinsella on July 9th, 1955, at St. Clement Church in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Together, they were blessed with five children.
She was a caring teacher, skilled seamstress, master gardener and loved to cook and bake. She was a member of the Dubuque Quilter’s Guild, as well as numerous other organizations. She was a creative writer and had multiple articles published in Julien’s Journal. Patricia was delighted to be inducted in the Sure Jell Hall of Fame in New York City in recognition of her jam making skills. She was also an amazing activity coordinator for 26 years at Enoble Manor in Dubuque.
She had a magical touch of encouragement and support to all those in her life. She graciously shared her numerous gifts and talents with others throughout her adventures in life.
Patricia is survived by her children, Joanne (Dr. James) Bramson, Jane Kinsella, Michael Kinsella, Patrick (Kay) Kinsella, Mary (Rick Sunderman) Hamlin Sunderman. Her surviving grandchildren are Adam (Brooke) Bramson, Matt (Megan) Bramson, Lauren Bramson (AJ) O’Reilly, Holly Sunderman, Michelle Sunderman, Paul Hamlin and Mary Grace Hamlin, and six great grandchildren. Her sisters Sister Marie Elizabeth Pink, OSF, and Teresa Przybylski, sister-in-law, Betty Reuter, and many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Her husband William, son-in-law, Joseph Hamlin, sister Margaret (Donald) Bartels, brother-in-law Clem Reuter, and sister-in-law Janice Heister preceded her in death.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.