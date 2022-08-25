Patricia Jane Kinsella, 90, who resided at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa, was born to eternal life and was reunited with her husband on August 23rd, 2022.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday August 27th, 2022, at St. Columbkille’s Church in Dubuque, with Father Tom McDermott officiating. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille’s Church on Saturday. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

