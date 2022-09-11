Sister Aimee Marie (Amy Margaret) Spahn, OSF of Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Clare House.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Masks will be required. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
She was born December 24, 1919 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Carl and Amy (Eberhardt) Spahn.
She Entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1938 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1944. Sister received her bachelor’s degree in music education at Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA. She ministered in Iowa at Dyersville, Remsen, Larchwood, North Washington, Sioux City, and Holy Cross. She later ministered at Mount St. Francis Center in clerical services and prison correspondence.
Sister is survived by her nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Elaine Spahn; her brothers, Jerry (Irene) Spahn and Robert (Nancy) Spahn.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
