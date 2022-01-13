SCALES MOUND, Ill. — David L. Wenzel, 90, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Lafayette Manor Nursing Home in Darlington, WI.
Family and friends may call after 9:45 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Holy Trinity Church in Scales Mound, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, with Rev. Howard C. Barch, Jr. officiating. Facemasks are required per State and CDC guidelines. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Darlington American Legion Post #214. Following the burial, there will not be a funeral luncheon. A Celebration of Life will be held in July. The Miller-Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is serving the family.
Dave was born on July 5, 1931 in Scales Mound, the son of Ralph and Ruth (Musgrove) Wenzel. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1950. He was united in marriage to DoLores M. Coates on May 27, 1955 in Galena, IL. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2003.
Dave was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving during the Korean War, where he received the Bronze Star. He was a member of the Bates, O’Brien, Howe, Wiegel American Legion Post #214 of Darlington, WI, and the Galena Elks Lodge #882.
He enjoyed going to the Casino, traveling in general, and he DoLores took trips to Hawaii and Australia. Dave was formerly area manager for Orica until his retirement.
Surviving are twin sons, Donald E. (Marilyn) Wenzel of Galena, IL, and Daniel R. (Linda) Wenzel of Scales Mound, IL, five grandchildren, Scott (Stephanie) Wenzel and Matt (Amber) Wenzel, Amy Daves, Melissa (Matt) Dittmar and Greg (Crystal) Wenzel; seven great-grandchildren; David’s friend, Sara Flanagan of Darlington, WI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife DoLores, and two brothers, Dick and Alan Wenzel.
In lieu of flowers, a David L. Wenzel memorial fund has been established.