Malinda M. Kunkel, 90, formerly of 2277 Southway, was called to the Lord on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, to be reunited with her parents and husband.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Malinda will be 10:30 am Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Garden of Our Lady Section at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 am until the time of the mass at 10:30 am at the church.
Malinda was born September 8, 1931, in Springbrook, IA, the daughter of Henry and Kate (Heiar) Steines. On July 4, 1953, she married Duane A. Kunkel in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista, IA. He passed away on August 12, 1993.
She was employed as a time-keeper and a machine operator at Dubuque Stamping and Manufacturing retiring after 40 years. Malinda was a member of St. Anthony Parish and their Rosary Society. She volunteered at Finley Hospital and the Community School Print Center for 13 years. Malinda was awarded the President Service award in 2008.
She was a very loving mother and would do anything for her children. Malinda was always there for them. She was a great cook and always had a big feast of food for the family gatherings. Malinda enjoyed making wooden crafts, crocheting, sewing and working on the family tree. She loved her flowers and gardening and just putzing around outside. Malinda enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren very much.
Survivors include her children, Donna (Gerald) Kara, Danny (Diane) Kunkel, Denise (Randy) Schmit, all of Dubuque and Debbie Avery of Waterloo; eleven grandchildren, Chrissy, Jeremy, Jessica, Daniel, Derek, Amanda, Ryan, Michael, Tyler, Brandon and Cody; eight great-grandchildren, Brantley, Ava, Kylee, Royal, Eliza, La’Merical, Blake and Jade and one sister-in-law, Isabella Steines.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane A. Kunkel; her parents; five brothers, Henry Jr. Steines, Herman (Agnes) Steines, Sylvester (Edith) Steines, Lawrence Steines and LeRoy (Betty) Steines and one sister, Elverda (Hubert) Engling.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Hospice of Dubuque or American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Awareness.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
