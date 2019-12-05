Constance A. “Gagee” O’Neill, 80, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 1 until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m.
Constance was born on December 31, 1938, in Dubuque, the daughter of William O’Neill and Viola Artus.
Mom intricately invested her love into the lives of those she cherished.
She is survived by the loves of her life, Kim (Dave Winders) Barrett, of East Dubuque, Ill., Kelli (David) Naylor, of Monticello, Iowa, Joseph (Kris) Miller, of Swisher, Iowa, and Kristi (Eric) Sebby, of Omaha, Neb.; her grandchildren, Brandi (Shane) Kampas, Jef (Courtney Tomlinson) Barrett, Dustin (Annie) Farber, Britni Farber, Nick (Stephanie) Farber, Brittany (Adam) McClain, Jaxson Naylor, Dawson Naylor and Max Sebby; her great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Eli, Bianca, Cosette and Griffin Farber, Hudson Reilly, Cruz Eckermann, and Nolan, Reid and Sylvia Farber; and her sister, Elaine (Brad) Klug, of Fort Dodge, Iowa. Connie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Constance was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Patricia and Jeanette; and her brother, Bill.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.
”You’re pretty much our most favorite person in the history of ever.”