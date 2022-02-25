John F. Althoff, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Monday,
Feb. 28, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
Robert A. Burgmeier, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Verna J. Casper, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Travis A. Clark, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Casey McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lorraine May, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 1, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Service: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cornerstone Church, Cascade.
Carol A. Morarend, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: Service: 10:30 a.m. today, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manchester.
Frederick J. Pape Jr., Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Eldon R. Place, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the church.
Joseph B. Prew, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today,
St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.
Lucille K. Rodenberg Anderson, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, McGregor; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, First Congregational Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Daniel R. Sertle, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Jean M. Sheehan, Sonora, Calif. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26,
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Elizabeth M. Topliss, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton.