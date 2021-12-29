Loras E. Ernst Telegraph Herald guest866 Dec 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMANCHE, Iowa — Loras E. Ernst, 76, of Camanche and formerly of Bellevue, died on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.Arrangements are pending.Snell-Zornig Funeral Home, of Camanche, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Funeral Home Bellevue Arrangement guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today College giving historic Dubuque home $2.3 million facelift Biz Buzz: Longtime friends to open deli; Dubuque insurance company moves; Maquoketa bar revamped Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for 1,000 drug deals with daughter UPDATE: Dubuque crash total up to 17, but road conditions improving Truck dealer plans new, $6.7 million facility in Dubuque