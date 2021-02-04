Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Susan S. Barker, Elgin, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque. Services: 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Bernard J. Featherston, Epworth, Iowa — 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Delores R. Gregorich, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Michael S. Horn, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Pauline J. Kelsey, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna. Mass: 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at the church.
Emily C. Lange, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Richard J. Manternach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today at Church of the Resurrection. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Miguel Ramos, Clinton, N.C. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the funeral home.