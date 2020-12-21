BENTON, Wis. — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Anne E. Cherry-Copeland, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 18, 2020, at home with family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, where the parish scripture wake service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church before the service. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit and that you practice social distancing.
Mom was born on May 19, 1943, in Benton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Eugene and Cecelia (Ganahl) Vaughn. She married Charles Cherry on September 29, 1962. They divorced but remained lifelong friends. Mom married John Copeland on March 8, 2017.
You spend years wishing your mom would get off your back only to realize she’s the only one who ever really had your back, and our mom was a great example. Mom loved to love on people in many unselfish ways. Mom lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the manufacturing sector at Advance Transformer in Platteville for 25 years and then at Sign Craft in Galena, Illinois. Her hands were rarely still as she busied herself as she served others, setting her own needs aside. Mom prepared the best home cooked meals, raisin pies, angel food cake with inches of cream cheese frosting covering the entire cake. All were created with tireless love. Mom enjoyed kicking her heels up having the time of her life many weekend nights at Hideaway Acres. She enjoyed traveling and when she did she did it with intentional joy. Mom also loved and anticipated her time spent with her only sister, Mary. She also enjoyed many get togethers spent with close friends.
Mom treasured her children and grandchildren immensely and embraced every moment she was blessed to have with them. Her children include her daughters, Diane (Jim) Braun, Omro, WI, and Vicki (Todd) Corsello, Vail, AZ, and her sons, David (Valerie) Cherry, Monument, CO, Michael (Lenora) Cherry, Benton, and James (Sherri) Cherry, Monroe, WI. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Scott (Veronica) Cherry, Caleb Cherry, Brice Cherry, Lauren Cherry, Brandon Weiss, Megan (Edward) Barrett, Brady Braun, and Brianna Braun; her first and only great-grandchild, Mason Scott; a sister, Mary (Bill) Mowry, Benton; and two brothers, Mick (Judy) Vaughn, Benton, and Ted (Mary Jean) Vaughn, Normal, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Cecelia Vaughn; and her brother, Pat, and his wife, Betty.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, an Anne Cherry-Copeland Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.