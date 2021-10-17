THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Charles “Chuck” W. Reed, 87, of The Villages, FL passed away on October 11, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1934 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Dr. C. Raymond and Helen Reed.
Chuck completed his undergraduate degree at Iowa Wesleyan University, a master’s degree at Colorado State University, and served his country in the United States Army.
He was an accomplished teacher, beloved coach and favorite elementary school principal in Dubuque, IA for 40 years.
An avid golfer, he could proudly attest to having SIX holes in one. In addition to golf, he enjoyed fishing, music, biking and traveling. His fondest experiences were spent with his family and friends camping and catching salmon at Miracle Beach on Vancouver Island, BC.
Chuck lived an amazing life filled with love, fun and accomplishment. Above all, his greatest achievement was his family.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Doug Reed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 beautiful years, Kathy; children, Kristin Drohan (Jack) and Chip Reed (Kristin); brother, Clark Reed; grandchildren, Allison and Jack Drohan as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held on Sat. Nov. 13th from 11-1pm at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center in Wildwood.
Memorial Donations may be made to Dubuque Community Schools. All funds will support students in the Dubuque Community Schools impacting the Hempstead High School Swim Program.
You may also visit: DBQFoundation.org/foundation-Dubuque-public-schools OR Mail a Check to: Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, 700 Locust Street, Suite 195, Dubuque, Iowa 52001. On the memo line of your check please note: Charles Reed Memorial Fund.