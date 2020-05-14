MENOMINEE, Ill. — Merlin A. Heitkamp, 73, of Menominee, Ill., died May 13, 2020.
Complete arrangements are pending at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Burial will be in Nativity BVM Cemetery, in Menominee.
