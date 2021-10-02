Carol A. Boland, Dubuque — Graveside service: 11 a.m. today, Linwood Cemetery Chapel.
Donald F. Dougherty, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Elvira Garrett, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Resurrection Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ruth M. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church.
Ruth M. Klein, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Lou Krapfl, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Ronald G. Manternach, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Isabel L. Manuell, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Lisa A. McNett, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Bonnie L. Miller, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Benton (Wis.) VFW.
David W. Muntz, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Donald J. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Perly L. Reeg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
James G. Schilling Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Cory W. Tigges, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.