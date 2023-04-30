Thomas J. “Tommy” Kohl, age 64, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 7:09 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque due to heart failure. To honor Tommy’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will be a time for sharing held at 7:00 p.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Tommy was born on January 4, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of William and Eleanor (Mason) Kohl Sr.

