Thomas J. “Tommy” Kohl, age 64, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 7:09 p.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque due to heart failure. To honor Tommy’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. There will be a time for sharing held at 7:00 p.m., on Monday at Behr Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Tommy was born on January 4, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of William and Eleanor (Mason) Kohl Sr.
Tommy lived for his music. For many years he played with the Joey Wayne band. He was a great singer and bass and guitar player. He loved to sing Karaoke with Becky McMahon. He worked at the Q Casino until his retirement due to health issues.
Those left to cherish Tommy’s memory include his siblings, William “Butch” Kohl Jr., Dubuque, IA, Donald (Sue) Kohl, Dubuque, IA, Dennis (Rose) Kohl, Dubuque, IA and Janice Smith, Galena, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judith Jacobs; and 2 brothers-in-law, Richard Jacobs and Charles Smith.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Tommy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Thomas Kohl Family.
