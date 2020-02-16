Albert A. “Sonny” Giegerich III, age 95, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Sonny’s life, private family services will be held and military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. According to Sonny’s wishes, he has donated his body to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Sonny was born on July 25, 1924, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Albert A. and Birdetta Lucille (Luttenberg) Giegerich.
Sonny graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1942. He was a lifelong resident of Dubuque, with the exception of the two tours he served with the Marine Corps during WWII and the Korean War. Sonny served on active duty from May of 1943 until June of 1946. Thirteen months of this time was with the Fleet Marine Service in the South Pacific.
Shortly after receiving his honorable discharge, he joined the inactive reserve, which resulted in him being recalled to active duty in November of 1950. Sonny reported to the El Toro Marine base in California, where he served as an instructor on the pistol range until January of 1952. He was discharged in 1952, with the rank of staff sergeant returning to his civilian life.
Sonny was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marie Knockel, on May 3, 1947, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. They would be blessed with 63 years and five children together before she passed away on July 9, 2010.
Sonny was associated with the Model Wallpaper and Paint Company for 39 years. He started his career in the fall of 1946, stocking shelves and the following spring began working the sales floor. In the 1960s, he and Bob Sullivan became partners and purchased the store. Sonny sold his share of the business in the 1980s and went into business by himself doing contract painting and wallpapering.
In 1989, Sonny started his second career with the Dubuque Historical Society, where he worked with the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium until his retirement in 2015. Sonny was a charter member of the Dubuque Detachment of the Marine Corps League and was a life member of both the Marine Corps League and the Disabled American Veterans. He also held memberships in the Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, the Sierra Club and Friends of the Mines of Spain.
Those left to cherish Sonny’s memory include his children, Dawn (David) Giegerich Welter, Dubuque, IA, David (Carolyn) Giegerich, Dubuque, IA, Mark (Sharon) Giegerich, Dubuque, IA, Amy Giegerich, Dubuque, IA, and Albert (Susie Garton) Giegerich IV, Mt. Vernon, IA; his 18 grandchildren; his 17 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, John “Buddy” Giegerich, Monticello, IA, and Roger (Sandra) Giegerich, Sebring, FL.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie Giegerich; his siblings, Gloria (Gordon) Ward, Maryann (John) Rolling and Patricia Giegerich; and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Giegerich.
Sonny’s family would like to extend a heart felt thank-you to the staff of MercyOne, especially his nurse, Amanda, for the wonderful care they provided for Sonny, and their support of the entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among his favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.