Kerri J (Schultz) Liddle, 45, of Dubuque passed away January 13, 2022. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Friday, January 21, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at Grand View United Methodist Church, preceded by a visitation from 10 to 10:45 am at the church. The service will be live streamed at Grandviewdubuque.org.
Kerri was born March 11, 1976 in Dubuque, daughter of Mike and Jeannie (Budde) Schultz.
She graduated from East Dubuque High School and worked for the Dubuque Best Western and Dubuque Janitorial for many years.
On August 16, 2008 she married Craig Liddle.
Kerri loved getting together with her friends and family whenever possible; especially the great Budde family picnics, and going up to her camper in Wisconsin. She loved camping whenever she could get away, just to relax and hang out around a nice hot campfire, eating a few smores and being around her amazing friends and family at Bark River campground.
She also loved going out to the weekly races in Dubuque and going for motorcycle rides with her husband, because she knew it would probably end up with a stop at Dairy Queen for ice cream.
Halloween was one of Kerri’s favorite times of the year because she loved handing out candy to the trick or treaters.
Her son Brett was the world to her, and she cherished every minute they spent together, maybe having a little fun picking on Craig. She also enjoyed spending time with her step-daughter, Destiny.
Kerri loved her mom, dad and three brothers more than they may ever know. She also enjoyed spending time with her cousins and nieces and nephews whenever possible.
She was a devoted Disney fan, especially to Mickey Mouse. People at one time or another were sure to see her wearing a Mickey Mouse t-shirt or sweatshirt.
Kerri also loved doing puzzles and going to bingo with her mom.
She is survived by her husband Craig Liddle; son, Brett Liddle; step-daughter, Destiny Goetzinger; Parents, Mike (fiancé Laura Schaul) Schultz and Jeannie (fiancé John Heinze) Schultz; three brothers, Chris (Amy), Cory, and Curt (Julie) Schultz; in laws, Carol (Al) Scolf and Terry (Sharon) Liddle; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a Kerri Liddle memorial fund has been established.
For further information, or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.