David C. Spahn, age 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. To celebrate Dave’s life there will be visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

Dave was born June 25, 1946, son of Carl and Colette (Knopp) Spahn.

