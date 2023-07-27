David C. Spahn, age 77, of Dubuque, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. To celebrate Dave’s life there will be visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Dave was born June 25, 1946, son of Carl and Colette (Knopp) Spahn.
A life-long resident of Dubuque, he graduated from St. Anthony’s Elementary School; Wahlert Catholic High School, 1964; and Loras College, 1968.
He was employed as a Direct Support Professional at Area Residential Care (ARC) for over 50 years, starting on Sept. 1, 1971, soon after the agency opened.
“I am happy that I was able to make my living doing something that was worthwhile per my own value system,” “Mr. ARC” once commented.
“I joined as a volunteer while I was at Loras College,” he added. “I gained experience as a member of the Buddy Club, which then turned into my career. I felt at ease during my time volunteering and enjoyed the interaction, so I accepted the job after graduation and the rest is history.”
“Mr. ARC” was looked upon as a father figure by many of the individuals he served over the decades as well as a “celebrity” of sorts within the agency.
When not working, he could be found at the casino or the Asbury HyVee deli. He was an avid boxing fan.
He also had a strong interest in the field of psychology, annually attending workshops in Georgia. He was an associate of Carl Rogers, the widely-known American psychologist, researcher, and author.
Rogers is credited with originating the nondirective, or client-centered approach to psychology.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Carl on Aug. 17, 1975, and Colette on Aug. 7, 1973.
Surviving are his long-time special friend Della Tracy; Della’s daughter and son-in-law Susannah (Steven) Cunningham and their children and grandchildren; and Della’s son and daughter-in-law Michael (Kathy) Tracy.
Dave is also survived by cousins and the loving clients, staff, and caregivers at ARC.
Props to those who provided Dave with services and kindnesses near the end, including loyal friends Eugene Berens, John and Joan Fangman, Jamie and Julie Brown, Mike Hickey, Bill Cullen, and Karl Behning, among others. Plus, the wonderful staff at Ahva Living of East Dubuque (formerly Bell Tower Retirement Community).
As well as these friends who enjoyed life with Dave over the decades: the late Roger Conry, Joseph “Buzzy” Sprengelmeyer, John Davis and Marien Hickey-Davis, Rob and Mary McNally, Rick and Martha Stuter, Karl Stieglitz, Kim Steines, Andy Raeside, Tom Jack, Jim Potter, and Bill and Linda Phillips, among others.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Dave’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dave Spahn Family.