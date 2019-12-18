Norma L. (Grass) Stanley, 90, of Hawkeye Care Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Visitation will precede services from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Norma was born on June 1, 1929, in Dubuque, the daughter of George and Gladys (Cushman) Reisen. On November 8, 1947, she married Robert Grass. He preceded her in death in April 1987. Norma then married Russell Stanley on June 28, 1990. Russell passed away on January 17, 2007.
Norma attended Dubuque Beauty School in her early years and was a stay at home mom. She adored her family and loved her cats. Reading, crocheting and playing euchre were her favorite pastimes.
Surviving are her children, Donald (June) Grass, and Daniel (Debbie) Grass, both of Potosi, Wis., Barbara Sue (Butch) Grass-Schubert, of Shullsburg, Wis., Lisa (Gary) Wilming, of Dubuque, Iowa, and Charlotte (Thumser) Grass, of East Dubuque, Ill; her brother, Loren (Pat) Reisen, of St. Donatus, Iowa; 8 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; and her brothers, Keith and Milton Reisen
Norma’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff and Hawkeye Care Center, especially Angela and Hanna Grass; Dr. Sullivan and his nurses and Hospice of Dubuque for their unending care and support.
A Norma Stanley Memorial Fund has been established.