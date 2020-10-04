WAUKESHA, Wis. — Born on January 24th, 1948, Gery returned to nature on Tuesday, September 22nd, at age 72.
Gery is survived by his wife, Judith Derse; his three children, Stephanie (Elias) Chedid, of Mequon, Jeffrey Langenbach, of Chicago, and Jennifer (Michael) Groh, of Ecuador; his two stepdaughters, Michelle Langenbach, of Chicago, and Amanda (John) McCormack, of Los Angeles; his mother, Barbara Langenbach; his siblings, Elonka Bremer and Rudolf Langenbach; and eight grandchildren, Georges and Claudia Chedid, Samantha, Maxwell and Audrey Langenbach, Alexander Groh and Avery and Beckham McCormack. He was preceded in death by his father, Steven Langenbach.
Gery began life in Passau, Germany, and immigrated with his family to Dubuque as a young boy. He eventually settled in Milwaukee, where he met his wife, Judy. As a design engineer, Gery loved to innovate and create inventions. Gery found beauty in everyone and everything, and would stop to appreciate the small things in life, from a vibrant flower to a simple gadget. He loved to learn about technology, airplanes, history and politics. He enjoyed piloting airplanes, flying drones, spending time with family and friends, and being in the outdoors, either hiking or caring for the land. He and Judy shared a passion for adventure, and together they traveled the world, visiting six of the seven continents, and made many long road trips across the United States to their California home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Palm Springs Air Museum (https://palmspringsairmuseum.org/). He was proud to be a volunteer at the Air Museum, helping maintain historical planes and share them with the community as a docent.