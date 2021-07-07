HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Elmer C. “Fritz” Klar, 67, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away on July 4, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Derek Rosenstiel officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at the church until time of service. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Elmer was born on February 12, 1954, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Isadore and Kathryn (Jerrett) Klar. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1972, received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 from UW — Platteville, and in 1996, received his Master of Science — Cardinal Stritch.
Elmer had a career in safety management at John Deere, and Solae, Texas Petrochemicals and Dupont.
Fritz married Rhonda Hingtgen in 1976 and they had two sons, Jerrett and Jeffrey. His sons were his pride and joy both as children and as adults. He had a great passion for the outdoors. He spent time hunting, fishing, playing golf and riding his Harley.
In 2010, he married Joanne in Pryor, OK. When Fritz retired in 2016, they moved to Texas to spend winters and returned to Wisconsin every summer. He left us all with great memories to hold in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Klar; two sons, Jerrett (Jacquelyn) Klar, of Hickory Creek, TX, and Jeffrey (Nikki) Klar, of Dubuque; his brother, James Klar, of Benton, WI; sister, Christine (Ron) Schlosser, of Dubuque; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Nick) Deutsch, of Houston, Texas; stepson, Daniel Pitts, of Willis, Texas; grandchildren, Vivienne and Winston Klar, and Andrew Fritz Klar (his name sake); step-grandchildren, Makenzie Pitts, Ella, Adelyn and Henry Deutsch; many loved nieces and nephews; and Arnold Alt, who held a special place in Fritz’s heart.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joseph Klar and Bob Mether.
Memorials may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Brain Tumor Association.
A special thank you to Kim Martens of Grant County Hospice for her loving and compassionate care. Also, to pastor Derek of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for his spiritual guidance.