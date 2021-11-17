HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Kenneth L. Wiederholt, 85, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 14, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, WI, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page.
Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. today at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL, where a parish prayer service will be said at 2:30 p.m. Per State and CDC guidelines facemasks are required. Family and friends may also call from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Church.
Ken was born on June 21, 1936 in Hazel Green Twp. of Grant County, WI, the son of Wilbert “Mike” and Alice (Pluym) Wiederholt. He was a graduate of Hazel Green High School, the class of 1954. Ken was united in marriage to Doris Donovan on May 5, 1956 at St. Joseph of the Prairie Church, (Dubuque County, IA.)
Ken farmed for most of his life and took great pride in his occupation. He was a big fan of Minneapolis-Moline tractors. Ken was a life-long member of St. Joseph Parish and its Holy Name Society. He enjoyed bowling, a good game of euchre, traveling, hunting, and spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ken was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badger football. He and Doris owned and operated Wiederholt Agri-Service for more than 20 years.
Surviving is his wife, Doris; three children, Kenneth Joseph (Kim) Wiederholt and Steve (Linda) Wiederholt, both of Hazel Green, and Sharon (Dennis) Watters, of Cuba City, WI; a daughter-in-law, Karen Wiederholt of Hazel, Green; 9-grandchildren, Ricky Wiederholt, Katie (A. J.) Vogt, Tony (Ashley) Wiederholt, Haley (Andrew) Lindenberg, Becky (Luke) Hill, Nicole (Wade) Black, Eric, Scott and Neil Wiederholt; 8-great-grandchildren, and three on the way; his siblings, Donald Wiederholt of Dubuque, IA; Ardella “Toots” Leibold of East Dubuque, IL, and Judy (Carl) Timmerman of Cuba City, WI; and two brothers-in-law, Leonard Ricke of Menominee, IL, and Everett Runde of Platteville, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Alice, two sons, Dale and Randy Wiederholt, son-in-law, Rick Wallenhorst, siblings, Eileen “Beaner” Wiederholt, Shirley Ricke, Donna (Bob) Tippett, and Phyllis Runde, brother-in-law, Peter Leibold, sister-in-law, Anna Mae Wiederholt and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leo and Bessie Donovan.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a Kenneth Wiederholt memorial fund has been established for Ken’s favorite charities.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all his caregivers for taking wonderful care of him. He loved to tease them.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.