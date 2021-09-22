EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Katherine A. “Kathy” Kurt, 73, of East Dubuque died Saturday, September 18, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 pm Thursday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Nativity. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks are requested at the visitation and Funeral Mass. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Kathy was born September 29, 1947 in Dubuque, daughter of Edward and Mary (O’Toole) Schneider. On September 9, 1967 she married Charles M Kurt at the Church of the Nativity. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2001. Kathy was a CPA and was a former CFO for Medical Associates HMO, Aetna HMO, and Jackson County Public Hospital. She was a very active member of the Dubuque community and was the first female president of Dubuque Rotary. She is survived by a son, Christopher Kurt of Seattle, Washington; a daughter, Lisa (Anaba) Wachuku of Polk City, and granddaughter McKenzie. She is also survived by a sister, Sandy (Chuck) Nauman of Dubuque. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.